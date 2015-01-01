Abstract

The aim of this study is to provide a theoretical contribution towards a better understanding of the nature and impact of weak signals within the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) domain, and to provide potential directions, regarding the introduction of weak signals management within established Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS), based on a proactive approach. For the purpose of this study, a Delphi method with two iterations was utilized, supplemented by an experts' focus group discussion, aiming to explore experts' opinion regarding the potential impact of weak signals management in OSH. The findings of this research, reveal the existence of weak signals prior occupational accidents and other unwanted incidents at workplace, as well as the importance of its on-time management. The outcomes, enhance the development of a clearer definition of weak signals in the OSH domain, the development of a comprehensive weak signals management framework and concurrently, and provide directions for the introduction of weak signals management into existing traditional OHSMS.

