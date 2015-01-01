|
Although there are growing number of studies that investigate the influence of safety climate on safety outcomes, the relationship between safety climate and individual risk-taking behavior remains unknown. This study leverages survey data from 11,811 construction workers from 19 countries to empirically validate the associations between safety climate, risk tolerance, and risk-taking decisions in the workplace using linear-mixed effects model analysis.
And individual differences; Risk tolerance; Risk-taking behavior; Safety climate