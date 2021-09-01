SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wozniak D, Shahini F, Nasr V, Zahabi M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 83: 1-11.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2021.09.017

Few studies have examined the impact of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) on police officers to improve driver safety and prevent crashes. This is in spite of police officers having higher driving-related mortality rates than average civilians. To fill this gap, a survey study was conducted on 73 police officers to assess their opinions on various ADAS features as well as their recommendations for improvement.

RESULTS of the correlation analyses indicated that officer behavior and opinion on ADAS features were influenced by the trust officers had in the available ADAS systems among other key factors such as ADAS training and perceived usefulness. On this basis, guidelines for future research and development of ADAS were provided to improve officer driving safety in police operations. The guidelines need to be further validated in future driving simulation or naturalistic studies.


Accident prevention; Police; Technology acceptance model; Vehicle

