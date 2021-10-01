Abstract

A positive driving experience, especially for older drivers, increases the attention to the emotional dimensions of driving, such as the driver's perceived safety. Therefore, this study empirically presents factors affecting driver experience and compares them between older and younger drivers. Consequently, we conducted a face-to-face survey on elderly and young drivers and analyzed the data of 246 drivers using structural equation modeling. The analysis presented measurements and structural model evaluations. Considering the analysis, it was found that driving-related information and car-exterior context affect the perceived safety and enjoyment of a driver's experience. Additionally, car-exterior context exerts a greater influence on the perceived safety and enjoyment of the elderly drivers' group than the young drivers' group. The results of this study will empirically contribute to the satisfaction of driver experience and perceived safety improvement in the future. It also provides a basis for the development of driving interfaces to improve the quality of the driving experience of the elderly.

