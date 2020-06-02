Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Parental rejection, poor self-concept, anger expression, and negative body investment have often been associated with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, research has investigated each factor separately. To address this shortcoming, the main aim of the study was to integrate these factors and test a hierarchical regression to examine the impact of each factor above and beyond the others.



METHOD: A cross-sectional sample of 481 Italian high school students aged 13-19 (M(age)=15.48; SD=1.46) were screened by self-report measures that assess parental rejection, self-concept, anger expression, body emotional investment, and NSSI. A semi-structured interview was administered in order to assess the characteristics of self-injurious behaviors.



RESULTS: After the interview, twenty-three (4.8%) students reported having engaged in NSSI (Mage =12.63; SD=1.58). Neither gender nor age differences were found. The hierarchical regression revealed the NSSI was associated with the inward expression of anger (ORs=1.1-1.7) and the negative body investment (ORs=.037-.281).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings point out that the expression of anger inwardly and the emotional investment in the body may be salient factors to consider in understanding the occurrence of NSSI among adolescents. The clinical relevance of these findings was discussed.

