Abstract

Nursery rhymes are traditional poems, lullabies, or songs, sometimes centuries old, that are usually read or sung to children with the intention of teaching them morals and good behaviour. The origins and meanings of some nursery rhymes might have been lost over time, but occasionally researchers will dust off book covers to look again at the content of those short tales or ditties. Some have been criticised for containing references to violence.1 For example, six studied nursery rhymes mentioned head injuries but medical opinion was seldom sought for the patients, and when it was the suggested remedy was wholly inappropriate2: could all the king's horses and all the king's men have provided the correct treatment after Humpty Dumpty's fall from a wall?



Seven popular nursery rhymes involving or suspected of involving fall related head injuries deserve some scrutiny (table 1). The injured characters were humans of various ages, five little monkeys, and an anthropomorphic egg. The head injuries were commonly due to falls--one was even related to the seemingly innocuous everyday activity of going to bed. These nursery rhymes have the potential to offer invaluable insights into the biomechanics of head injuries--an egg, as you will see, can easily act as a model for the human skull. So, let's crack on...



Humpty Dumpty: Tests on eggs and human heads reveal the biomechanics



Jack and Jill: The demographics of head injuries



Rock-a-Bye Baby: Misuse of child products



Ring a Ring o' Roses: Falls from standing



Five Little Monkeys: Falls from springy surfaces



Goosey Goosey Gander: Falls down stairs



It's Raining, it's Pouring: Fall prevention



...



CONCLUSION



Several nursery rhymes describe incidents that involve or possibly involve a head injury. From an anthropomorphic egg falling off a wall to a case series of monkeys with possible concussive injuries to the unfortunate incident of a baby in a cradle falling from a treetop, nursery rhymes provide an opportunity for parents and children to discuss how best to prevent injuries. Safe surfaces can help to protect children from injury during play, and protective equipment can help to prevent occupational (and recreational) injuries in adults. Parents should be aware that bad habits, such as placing an occupied infant car seat on an elevated surface, can lead to poor outcomes. Advances in fall monitoring and improvements to the home environment can help to protect older people from harm.



Authors of future nursery rhymes should bear in mind the risk factors associated with head injuries, especially when their characters might behave recklessly like jumping on a bed; might fall off a wall or down from a treetop; or are thrown down the stairs by unknown assailants. In this way readers both young and old can be taught the importance of safe play and occupational hazards and thereby reduce their chances of head injury.

