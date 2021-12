Abstract

BACKGROUND: To determine the feasibility of conducting an RCT on the potential effectiveness of memantine hydrochloride in prolonging safe driving in mild AD.



METHODS: A placebo-controlled, double blind randomized trial was conducted. Forty-three individuals ≥60 with mild AD met screening criteria and were randomized. Driving ability was measured by a standardized on-road driving test. Outcomes were driving capacity at 6 and 12 months and completion of the 12-month intervention.



RESULTS: Of 43 participants randomized, 59% of the memantine group and 52% of the placebo group completed the on-road test at 12 months (p =.66). All 13 memantine group participants maintained their driving status at 12 months, whereas only 8 of the 11 placebo group participants did (p =.040, OR = 4.45).



CONCLUSIONS: Results provide the framework for designing a rigorous multisite clinical trial of memantine effect on maintaining driving capacity in mild AD.

