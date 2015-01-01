Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood events (ACEs) are associated with negative health effects in adulthood. Despite knowledge of these later impacts, little is known about the earlier effect of ACEs on later child behavior in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).



METHODS: The population-based Asenze cohort study was implemented in a peri-rural area of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, comprising five Zulu tribal areas. Two waves of data were examined: family information and ACEs exposure when children were on average 5 years old and child behavior problems (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ)) approximately two years later (average age 7 years). Logistic regression analysis was used to examine unadjusted and adjusted relationships between cumulative ACEs experienced and the SDQ total scores (dichotomized as top 10% vs. the rest) as well as selected SDQ subscales.



RESULTS: A significant relationship between increased ACEs exposure and SDQ total score was observed. The same relationship was also seen for the SDQ emotional symptoms and conduct problem subscales, but not for hyperactivity. The results of a sensitivity analysis excluding intimate partner violence from the ACEs measure demonstrated similar results.



CONCLUSIONS: There is an association between exposure to ACEs and later child behavior problems within this LMIC population demonstrating an early negative impact for ACEs. While previous research has focused on the effects of ACEs on adult health, this study provided evidence for an earlier relationship between ACEs and child behavior problems that may be a part of the mechanism through which later health effects arise.

