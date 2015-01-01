|
Citation
Schweizer T, Wyss T, Gilgen-Ammann R. Mil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
34915554
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Objectively determining soldiers' fatigue levels could help prevent injuries or accidents resulting from inattention or decreased alertness. Eye-tracking technologies, such as optical eye tracking (OET) and electrooculography (EOG), are often used to monitor fatigue. Eyeblinks-especially blink frequency and blink duration-are known as easily observable and valid biomarkers of fatigue. Currently, various eye trackers (i.e., eye-tracking glasses) are available on the market using either OET or EOG technologies. These wearable eye trackers offer several advantages, including unobtrusive functionality, practicality, and low costs. However, several challenges and limitations must be considered when implementing these technologies in the field to monitor fatigue levels. This review investigates the feasibility of eye tracking in the field focusing on the practical applications in military operational environments. MATERIALS AND METHOD: This paper summarizes the existing literature about eyeblink dynamics and available wearable eye-tracking technologies, exposing challenges and limitations, as well as discussing practical recommendations on how to improve the feasibility of eye tracking in the field.
Language: en