Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined associations between social determinants of health (SDoHs) and need for and access to psychiatric treatment for U.S. children.



METHODS: Data were from the 2019 National Survey of Children's Health, a nationally representative parent-proxy survey of U.S. children. Parents (N=29,433) completed self-report surveys and indicated whether their children needed and received psychiatric treatment.



RESULTS: In total, 3,425 children (12%) were reported to have an emotional, developmental, or behavioral problem for which they needed treatment or counseling. Additionally, 605 children (18% of those who indicated treatment needs) were reported to have not received psychiatric treatment in the past year. Several SDoHs were associated with greater need for treatment and lower likelihood of accessing treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the need for greater attention to social and systemic influences on children's mental health. Addressing social determinants may be beneficial in improving mental health and facilitating access to treatment.

