Abstract

During the immediate period following psychiatric hospitalization, adolescents are at increased risk for suicide attempts and rehospitalization. Because most adolescents return to school during this time, school-related experiences are important considerations during the transition from inpatient hospitalization. This study sought to understand how adolescent perceptions of school may change following hospitalization, and how these changes may predict recovery from a suicide-related crisis. Participants included 155 adolescents (M(age) = 15.2 years; 68.6% female, 65.4% White; 14.7% Hispanic/Latinx; grades 7-12) hospitalized for a suicide-related crisis assessed 3 weeks and 6 months following discharge.



RESULTS from Latent Change Score models indicated a worsening of perceptions of teacher relationships (mean change (Δ) = 1.52), connectedness to learning (Δ = 1.55), parent involvement (Δ = 1.82), and academic satisfaction (Δ = 1.34), as well as higher frequency of perceived bullying victimization (Δ = 0.71) following hospitalization. Poorer perceptions of teacher relationships and higher frequency of perceived bullying victimization during hospitalization (β = 0.31 and 0.34), as well as worsening changes of teacher relationships and increased frequency of perceived bullying victimization following hospitalization (β = 0.48 and 0.41) were associated with higher levels of suicidal ideation severity 3 weeks following discharge. Poorer and worsening perceptions of teacher relationships were associated with higher levels of suicidal ideation intensity at 3 weeks (β = 0.37 and 0.54). Poorer perceptions of connectedness to learning during hospitalization emerged as a significant predictor of higher levels of suicidal ideation intensity 6 months following hospitalization (β = 0.20).



RESULTS reinforce the importance of fostering positive adult relationships and preventing bullying both prior to and immediately following psychiatric hospitalization. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

