|
Citation
|
Marraccini ME, Resnikoff AW, Brick LA, Brier ZMF, Nugent NR. Sch. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34914419
|
Abstract
|
During the immediate period following psychiatric hospitalization, adolescents are at increased risk for suicide attempts and rehospitalization. Because most adolescents return to school during this time, school-related experiences are important considerations during the transition from inpatient hospitalization. This study sought to understand how adolescent perceptions of school may change following hospitalization, and how these changes may predict recovery from a suicide-related crisis. Participants included 155 adolescents (M(age) = 15.2 years; 68.6% female, 65.4% White; 14.7% Hispanic/Latinx; grades 7-12) hospitalized for a suicide-related crisis assessed 3 weeks and 6 months following discharge.
Language: en