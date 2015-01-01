Abstract

Adverse childhood experience (ACE) is potentially negative experience that occurs between 0 and 18 years old. The ACE adolescents have prominent mental health problems such as emotional regulation disorder, unstable interpersonal relationship, poor coping ability, and cognitive dysfunction. Until now, the factors affecting the mental health of ACE adolescents are not clear, but it is certain that the ecosystem in which ACE adolescents life affects their mental health. Specifically, the parent-child relationship, the school environment, the peer relationship in the micro-system, and the interaction between the parent-child relationship and other interpersonal relationship in the meso-system have been confirmed to be significantly related to the mental health of ACE adolescents. In the appearance system, the neighborhood cohesion, the level of family income, the educational level of parents and the different social and cultural background in the macro-system all have different degrees of impact on the development of ACE adolescents' psychological behaviors. In the diachronic system, the time and frequency of suffering from ACE have different effects on the mental health regarding the ACE adolescents.

Language: zh