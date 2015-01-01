|
Citation
|
Van Hove L, Baetens I, Van Leeuwen K, Roelants M, Roeljan Wiersema J, Lewis SP, Heath N. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34915734
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A growing body of empirical research shows that suicidal behaviors are prevalent in childhood. Yet, few studies have examined risk factors related to suicidal ideation (SI) among children aged 12 and younger. Aims: The current study addresses this gap.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; suicidal ideation; potential risk factors