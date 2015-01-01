Abstract

Complex and diverse driving situations can pose short-term stressors to novice drivers. Continuously detecting stress is essential for driver training, stress intervention, and the design of in-vehicle information systems. This study designed and validated a driver stress detection method at the event level based on machine learning algorithms and facial features captured with smartphones. Thirty young novice drivers completed two driving tasks containing eight events of two versions (neutral and stressful), with psychological, physiological, and facial data collected. Four combinations of input data types and six machine learning algorithms were used to detect stressful events. The KNN algorithm with facial plus individual profile features yielded the highest accuracy of 89.2%. Adding individual profile features can improve classification performance. Facial areas such as brow, eye, jaw, nose, and mouth were most sensitive to stress. This approach could provide more temporal-spatial information about the driver's stress levels during the whole driving process.

Language: en