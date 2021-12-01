|
Citation
|
Skinner JW, Lee HK, Hass CJ. Gait Posture 2021; 92: 338-342.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34920358
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Gait termination (GT) is a challenging transitory task involving converting from a dynamic state of motion to a static state. These transitional locomotor tasks are particularly troublesome for populations with postural deficits, i.e., Parkinson's disease (PD) and Essential Tremor (ET). They demand greater postural control and intricate integration of the neuromuscular system. The mechanisms involved in GT in these populations have not been well studied despite the safety concerns and potential risk for falls. The purpose of this investigation was to examine the different control strategies utilized during GT between individuals with ET and PD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parkinson’s disease; Essential Tremor; Gait termination, Dynamic postural stability; Rehabilitation: Movement disorder