Citation
Hoenig T, Edouard P, Krause M, Malhan D, Relógio A, Junge A, Hollander K. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34916169
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: It has been claimed that analyses of large datasets from publicly accessible, open-collaborated ("citizen science-based") online databases may provide additional insight into the epidemiology of injuries in professional football [soccer]. However, this approach comes with major limitations, raising critical questions about the current trend of utilizing citizen science-based data. Therefore, we aimed to determine if citizen science-based health data from a popular online database on professional football players can be used for epidemiological research, i.e. in providing results comparable to other data sources used in previously published studies.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Community science; Injury surveillance; Media; Soccer