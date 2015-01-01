Abstract

Neighborhood walkability is key to promoting health, accessibility, and pedestrian safety. The Accessible, Connected Communities Encouraging Safe Sidewalks (ACCESS) project was developed to assess sidewalks throughout an urban community in Pontiac, Michigan. Data were collected from 2016 to 2018 along eighty miles of sidewalk for tripping hazards, cracking, vegetation, obstructions, overhead coverage, street lighting, buffers, and crosswalks. Data were mapped in ArcGIS with sociodemographic characteristics by U.S. Census block group. The majority of sidewalks had moderate (57.6%) or major (29.4%) sidewalk quality issues, especially maintenance-related impediments (68.6%) and inadequate street lighting or shade coverage (87.2%). The majority of crosswalks had a curb ramp to improve access for people with disabilities (84.4%), however over half lacked a detectable warning strip (55.8%). Degraded sidewalk quality was associated with lower neighborhood socioeconomic status and a higher proportion of Black and Latinx residents. Equity-centered pedestrian infrastructure improvement plans can address these disparities by increasing accessible, safe active transport options that promote physical activity and reduce health disparities. Evaluations like ACCESS can connect public health professionals with municipal planners to advance Complete Streets plans and promote healthy living.

