Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is little argument that COVID-19 is potentially highly stressful for many people, however, little research has broken down COVID-19-related distress into different aspects clustering together, and how these clusters differ in terms of the vulnerability of the individuals.



OBJECTIVE: The primary aim of the present study was to identify distinct profiles of individuals' reactions to COVID-19-related stress, and analyze potential differences and risk and protective factors associated with these profiles in relation to childhood abuse, psychopathology, and interpersonal relationships. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data was collected online among a convenience sample of 914 men and women in Israel.



METHODS: A Latent Profile Analysis (LPA) for estimating distinct profiles in people's COVID-19-related distress was applied. Next, profiles were compared in childhood abuse, psychopathology, perceived social support and relationship satisfaction.



RESULTS: Five distinct profiles were identified: The distressed (23.75%), the worried (38.96%), the financially and socially distressed (15.20%), the caregivers (13.65%), and the untroubled (8.44Profiles in which individuals had more COVID-19 related distress are characterized by more childhood abuse, psychopathology, and less social support and relationship satisfaction.



CONCLUSION: An assessment of the psychological implications of COVID-19 (when screening the population and creating prevention/intervention programs) should take into account the different responses individuals have when facing COVID-19, and their vulnerability, including their history of abuse, psychopathology, social support and relationship satisfaction, so that these programs will be better tailored to each type of distress experienced.

Language: en