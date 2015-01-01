Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is an historical separation between system responses to domestic violence (DV) and child maltreatment. Concerns have been noted that DV victims may be over-represented as parents responsible for harm to children in the child protection system. Although there is a growing acknowledgement of the high overlap between DV and child maltreatment within families, little empirical research has been conducted on this relationship.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to longitudinally examine the overlap of being a victim of DV and a perpetrator of child maltreatment, along with the impact of dual-system involvement on the nature and frequency of the violence experienced.



METHODS: The data are linked longitudinal administrative data from the Queensland Cross-sector Research Collaboration (QCRC) repository. These data contain each contact every individual born in Queensland in 1983 or 1984 had with the Queensland DV civil court system and the Queensland statutory child protection system.



RESULTS: Of individuals identified as a perpetrator of child maltreatment, 45% have also been a victim of DV and approximately 22% of DV victims were identified as a perpetrator of child maltreatment. Our results also show differences based on Indigenous status, gender, parental status, number of substantiations, frequency of violence, harm type, and number of domestic violence orders.



CONCLUSIONS: There is considerable overlap between individuals who are victims of DV and individuals who perpetrate child maltreatment. This overlap was influenced by both gender and race/ethnicity. The implications of this study for both policy and practice are discussed.

Language: en