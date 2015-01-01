Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emancipated foster youth frequently engage in behaviors that contribute to poor health. Whether health risk behaviors increase following emancipation or are established while in foster care remains unclear.



OBJECTIVE: This secondary data analysis examined substance use and attitudes toward sexual risk behaviors to understand continuity in risk behaviors among foster youth before emancipation and following emancipation. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Youth ages 16-20 (N = 151) who had been in foster care for at least 12 months and were expected to emancipate were recruited. The urban county where the study was conducted allowed youth to remain in foster care until 21 years of age.



METHODS: Participants completed surveys assessing substance use and attitudes toward sexual risk behaviors at baseline, 6 and 12 months. Multilevel models estimated trajectories of health behaviors and attitudes, with emancipation timing as the primary predictor. Individual and child welfare characteristics were included as covariates.



RESULTS: Substance use did not change with emancipation (B(s) = 0.01, p = 0.81) and positive attitudes about risky sexual behavior significantly decreased as youth approached emancipation (B(s) = 1.67, p < 0.01). Placement instability and adversity were not associated with either outcome (ps > 0.08). Females reported more positive attitudes about higher-risk sexual behavior than males (B = 3.09, p < 0.01) and less substance use (B = -1.15, p = 0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Substance use and attitudes about sexual risk behaviors are established before emancipation; interventions prior to emancipation are necessary to improve health outcomes.

