Citation
Kroshus E, Lowry SJ, Garrett K, Hays R, Hunt T, Chrisman SPD. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e70.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34920752
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Most concussion education aims to increase athlete self-report of concussive symptoms. Although the population burden of concussion is high, frequency with which this injury occurs on a given sports team in a given season is relatively low. This means that powering concussion education evaluation studies to measure change in post-injury symptom reporting behavior requires what is often a prohibitively large sample size. Thus, evaluation studies are typically powered to measure proximal cognitions. Expected reporting behavior, a cognition that reflects planned and reactive decision-making, is a theoretically indicated construct for inclusion in evaluation studies. However, previously no scales were available to measure this construct with demonstrated reliability and validity among youth athletes. The objective of this study was to develop and assess the validity of a brief single-factor scale to measure expected youth athlete concussion reporting behavior (CR-E) in a sample of youth athletes.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; Expected behavior; Measure development