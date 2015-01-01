Abstract

Although the number of senior citizens living alone is increasing, only a few studies have identified factors related to the depression characteristics of senior citizens living alone by using epidemiological survey data that can represent a population group. To evaluate prediction performance by building models for predicting the depression of senior citizens living alone that included subjective social isolation and perceived social support as well as personal characteristics such as age and drinking. This study analyzed 1558 senior citizens (695 males and 863 females) who were 60 years or older and completed an epidemiological survey representing the South Korean population. Depression, an outcome variable, was measured using the short form of the Korean version CES-D (short form of CES-D). The prevalence of depression among the senior citizens living alone was 7.7%. The results of multiple logistic regression analysis showed that the experience of suicidal urge over the past year, subjective satisfaction with help from neighbors, subjective loneliness, age, and self-esteem were significantly related to the depression of senior citizens living alone (P < 0.05). The results of 10-fold cross validation showed that the area under the curve of the nomogram was 0.96, and the F1 score of it was 0.97. It is necessary to strengthen the social network of senior citizens living alone with friends and neighbors based on the results of this study to protect them from depression.

Language: en