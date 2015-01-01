Abstract

The number of traffic accidents is increasing every year. This study researched the effect of road type on driver's workload and eye behavior. The results showed that the road type has an effect on workload, pupil diameter, fixation rate, and number of fixation. The workload, pupil diameter, fixation rate, and number of fixation have a positive with the complexity of road conditions. The research on visual attention area found that the driver's attention area during driving includes the rear view mirror, left mirror, right mirror, and the middle area of the interface. In addition, the search range in the horizontal direction is the largest under the condition of urban road. The drivers focus on the ahead situation in the expressway condition, and the driver focuses on the opposite and front road in the condition of rural road. The research results can be used for drivers' training in the future.

Language: en