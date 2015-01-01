Abstract

Disaster preparedness is the most important measure that can be taken to reduce damage. However, disaster preparedness is predicted to be difficult for older adults with cognitive impairment. Thus, we investigated the effects on disaster preparedness of cognitive impairment in persons requiring special care who are 75 or older. The survey included subject characteristics such as demographic indicators, physical function, cognitive function impairments, community involvement, and disaster preparedness. Cross-sectional data from 711 subjects were divided into two groups, a cognitive impairment group and an unimpaired group. Next, to show the effects of subject characteristics in each group on disaster preparedness, a binomial logistic regression analysis was performed. Then, the effects on disaster preparedness were compared between the two groups. This study showed that persons requiring special care who are 75 or older, and have the characteristics of "living alone," "requiring care," and "needing mobility assistance" in addition to cognitive impairment, have increased difficulty making disaster preparedness. Government officials and community supporters therefore need to recognize that these people should be supported on a priority basis, and to provide continuing support for disaster preparedness.

