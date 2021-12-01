Abstract

Recent studies have reported a deterioration in children's mental health since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase in anxiety and mood disorders leading to significant suicidal ideation and suicide rates. Suicide is complex, and individual tragedies and circumstances can diverge. Evidence suggests that the mental health and well-being of some children and youth were substantially affected because of and during the pandemic. Those with pre-existing mental health problems that experienced the most negative impacts compared to pre-pandemic data.

