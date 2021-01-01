|
Citation
|
Neo B, Kimonis ER. Law Hum. Behav. 2021; 45(6): 554-565.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34928649
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Research shows that youth who engage in early delinquency have higher callous-unemotional (CU) traits than youth with a later start. This study extends prior research to determine the optimal delinquency onset age cutoff for identifying youth high versus low on CU traits and the average age of delinquency onset for youth with clinically significant CU traits. HYPOTHESES: We hypothesized that youth with childhood-onset delinquency would have higher CU traits than those with adolescent-onset delinquency. We hypothesized that youth with clinically significant CU traits would have an earlier delinquency onset than youth without CU traits. We explored differences in delinquency onset between antisocial youth categorized into low-anxious primary CU variant, high-anxious secondary CU variant, and low-CU/low-anxious control groups.
Language: en