Félez-Moliner I, García-Íñiguez JP, Lafuente-Hidalgo M, López-Pisón J. Rev. Neurol. 2022; 74(1): 15-21.
Traumatismo craneal por maltrato. Revisión de nuestra experiencia
(Copyright © 2022, Revista de Neurologia)
34927701
INTRODUCTION: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is defined as an injury to the skull or intracranial contents due to inflicted blunt impact and/or shaking. It is characterized by the triad: encephalopathy, retinal haemorrhages and subdural hematoma. The main objective is to know the epidemiological, clinical and radiological characteristics; as well as the short and long term outcomes of patients diagnosed with AHT.
