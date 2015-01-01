Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is defined as an injury to the skull or intracranial contents due to inflicted blunt impact and/or shaking. It is characterized by the triad: encephalopathy, retinal haemorrhages and subdural hematoma. The main objective is to know the epidemiological, clinical and radiological characteristics; as well as the short and long term outcomes of patients diagnosed with AHT.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: It is a descriptive, observational and retrospective study of the 19 patients diagnosed with AHT at a tertiary hospital from 1990 to 2018, both included.



RESULTS: The mean age of the patients was 5,5 months with parity between both sexes. The principal medical histories reported were: absence of trauma (n = 9), history of a short fall (n = 6) and shaking (n = 4). The most frequent initial presentation was severe, and seizures was the main symptom (n = 8). Retinal haemorrhages were present in fifteen patients and subdural hematoma or hygroma in fifteen patients. Two patients died, seven presented short-term outcomes, and ten of the twelve patients who were performed a follow-up presented long-term outcomes. These outcomes were manifested as cognitive or behavioural disorders (n = 5) or as neurological disorders (n = 6).



CONCLUSIONS: The epidemiological, clinical and radiological characteristics found are very similar to those reported in the literature. The prevalence of outcomes is high and they appear as cognitive or behavioural disorders.

