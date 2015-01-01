|
Citation
Hsu TP, Wen KL. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34928750
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In mixed traffic with a high proportion of motorcycles, accidents involving motorcycles usually account for the highest percentage of total accidents and are thus important. Because the motorcycle can easily weave around within the traffic flow, leading to traffic conflicts and accidents, this research analyzed left-turn oncoming collisions at intersections and explored the impacts of crossing positions of the motorcycles and opposite left-turn cars on accident risk. Furthermore, based on the analysis results, possible ways to prevent crashes are proposed.
Language: en
Keywords
Accident prevention; mixed traffic; motorcycle; motorcyclist; multinomial logistic regression; spatial factor