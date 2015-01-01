SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Merchán MDCR, López-Arquillos A. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-205125

PMID

34924415

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents among teachers are a cause of concern because of their consequences regarding several parts of the body, such as the neck, back, or extremities; however, the number of studies on this issue is limited.

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the possible effects of different variables (gender, age, nationality, experience, sector, day of the week, traffic accidents) associated with occupational injuries suffered by teachers.

METHODS: All teachers' accidents recorded in Spain (136,702) from 2003 to 2018 were analyzed. Odds ratios with a 95% confidence interval were calculated.

RESULTS: For injured female workers, being younger than 45, in her first month of experience, in a public school, without risk assessment, and in a traffic accident are the most important factors related to suffering a neck injury. In the case of injured male workers, to be older than 45, in a private school, and no traffic accidents are the factors detected influence suffering an injury in lower extremities.

CONCLUSIONS: Institutions and schools should pay special attention to the highest-risk profiles.

RESULTS obtained can be a very useful tool for the design and implementation of specific occupational health and safety strategies adapted to the more vulnerable workers in each kind of injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; risk; neck; occupational accident; teacher

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print