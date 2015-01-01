|
Nazari G, Lu S, Packham T, Macdermid JC. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
34924432
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Critical Incident Inventory (CII) was developed to assess stressful exposures in firefighters and emergency service workers. The CII includes six subscales: trauma to self, victims known to fire-emergency worker, multiple casualties, incidents involving children, unusual or problematic tactical operations, and exposure to severe medical trauma.
Language: en
Construct validity; item thresholds; psychometric measurement