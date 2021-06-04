|
Citation
|
Perez Jolles M, Mack WJ, Reaves C, Saldana L, Stadnick NA, Fernández ME, Aarons GA. Implement. Sci. Commun. 2021; 2(1): e143.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34930500
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic events occurring before age 18, such as maltreatment or exposure to violence. ACE screening is increasingly recommended to prevent and address physical and mental health conditions associated with ACEs. To promote ACE screening uptake, the state of California issued the "ACEs Aware" policy that provides Medicaid reimbursement for ACE screening annually for child primary care visits. However, policy directives alone often do not translate into effective screening efforts and greater access to care. Few rigorous studies have developed and tested implementation strategies for ACE pediatric screening policies. This study will fill this gap by testing a multifaceted implementation strategy in partnership with a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system serving low-income families in Southern California to support the ACE Aware policy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Implementation; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Community engagement; Exploration; Federally qualified health centers; Implementation mapping; Policy implementation; Preparation; Sustainment (EPIS) Framework