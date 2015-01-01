Abstract

Imperial County, California, is a high-need, medically underserved area that has some of the worst overall health outcomes of all California counties. Given this and the high depression and anxiety rates in agricultural occupations, Imperial County farmers and ranchers may be at an increased risk of stress and poor mental health outcomes. An exploratory mixed methods assessment was used to collect information from 24 farmers and ranchers in Imperial County. Survey topics included questions about farm or ranch operations, farm-related stress, mental health, community support, and health behaviors. The results indicate that most respondents perceive unpredictable factors, such as government regulations, as the most impactful stressors related to their farm or ranch operations. Additionally, depression symptomatology scores were positively correlated with respondents' ability to obtain credit. Efforts to understand farm-related stress and how community support can help Imperial County farmers and ranchers mediate adverse physical and mental health effects through formal and informal networks are considered.

