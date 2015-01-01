|
Citation
Filipčíková M, Wearne T, Li R, McDonald S. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34930093
Abstract
The present study aimed to map existing quantitative evidence of research related to the nature of social disinhibition following moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), with a specific focus on its prevalence, predictors, associated symptoms and outcomes in studies that met minimal methodological criteria. We conducted a scoping review of the literature following the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR). Seventeen peer-reviewed articles including 1440 participants met the inclusion criteria and were included in the qualitative synthesis.
Language: en
Keywords
scoping review; traumatic brain injury; inappropriate sexual behavior; inappropriate social behavior; Social disinhibition