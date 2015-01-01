Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls account for approximately 50% of infant injury hospitalizations, and caretaker behavior is central to preventing infant falls. Behavior theory-informed interventions for injury prevention have been suggested, but to date, few have been reported. The potential of using smartphones for injury prevention intervention delivery is also underexploited.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to develop a behavior theory- and evidence-based as well as user-centered digital intervention as a mobile app for parents to prevent infant falls following agile development practices.



METHODS: Infant falls while feeding was selected as the fall mechanism to demonstrate the approach being taken to develop this intervention. In phase 1, the Behaviour Change Wheel was used as a theoretical framework supported by a literature review to define intervention components that were then implemented as a mobile app. In phase 2, after the person-based approach, user testing through think-aloud interviews and comprehension assessments were used to refine the content and implementation of the intervention.



RESULTS: The target behaviors identified in phase 1 were adequate rest for the newborn's mother and safe feeding practices defined as prepare, position, and place. From behavioral determinants and the Behaviour Change Wheel, the behavior change functions selected to achieve these target behaviors were psychological capability, social opportunity, and reflective motivation. The selected behavior change techniques aligned with these functions were providing information on health consequences, using a credible source, instruction on performing each behavior, and social support. The defined intervention was implemented in a draft Android app. In phase 2, 4 rounds of user testing were required to achieve the predefined target comprehension level. The results from the think-aloud interviews were used to refine the intervention content and app features. Overall, the results from phase 2 revealed that users found the information provided to be helpful. Features such as self-tracking and inclusion of the social and environmental aspects of falls prevention were liked by the participants. Important feedback for the successful implementation of the digital intervention was also obtained from the user testing.



CONCLUSIONS: To our knowledge, this is the first study to apply the Behaviour Change Wheel to develop a digital intervention for child injury prevention. This study provides a detailed example of evidence-based development of a behavior theory-informed mobile intervention for injury prevention refined using the person-based approach.

