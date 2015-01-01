Abstract

PURPOSE: Biodex Balance System (BBS) is a low-cost platform used to assess balance in different populations. However, no study has used this tool to evaluate the risk of falls related to balance changes in non-faller individuals with Parkinson Disease (PD).



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine the changes in the balance in non-faller individuals with mild to moderate PD compared to healthy elders.



METHODS: Forty-six PD patients at stages 2 and 3 were assessed in the 'on' state (fully medicated) as well as 31 age-matched healthy controls. They were submitted to the fall risk protocol of BBS and performed three 20-s trials and a 60-s rest interval between the trials.



RESULTS: Non-faller PD patients had an increased instability when compared to the healthy controls in the anteroposterior (controls: 1.54 ± 1.00 vs. PD patients: 2.91 ± 0.93) and mediolateral directions (controls: 1.21 ± 0.57 vs. PD patients: 1.42 ± 0.46), resulting in a great overall instability in the PD patients (controls: 1.28 ± 0.61 vs. PD patients: 4.09 ± 1.22). A significant correlation between overall instability and UPDRS-III (motor symptoms) in individuals with PD was observed.



CONCLUSION: BBS was able to identify the risk of falls in non-fallers, showing that PD patients have a greater risk of falls in unstable conditions than age-matched healthy elders, mainly due to the large sway in the anteroposterior direction. Furthermore, the severity of motor symptoms was related to overall instability which can increase the risk of falls in PD patients.

