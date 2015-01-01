|
Arthurs OJ, Williams D, Steele A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
34933887
Safeguarding children is of paramount importance in modern society. Professionals work hard to identify potential problems in the community, and all National Health Service (NHS) workers, teachers and social workers undergo rigorous safeguarding training to detect and try to prevent child maltreatment. However, recent media coverage of two cases has highlighted the myriad challenges in this field, particularly the impact of clinical decision making in suspected physical abuse, and raises the question: are we getting it right?
child abuse; child protective services; paediatrics