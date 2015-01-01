Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dementia and depression often coexist. Understanding how concomitant comorbidities affect function can improve assessment and management strategies. We examined the relationship between cognitive, psychological, and physical function and depressive symptoms in people with cognitive impairment.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study using baseline data from the iFOCIS randomized controlled trial involving 309 participants with mild-moderate cognitive impairment. The association between cognitive (Addenbrooke's Cognitive Examination-III [ACE-III], Frontal Assessment Battery), psychological (Goldberg Anxiety Scale; Iconographical Falls Efficacy Scale), and physical (Physiological Profile Assessment; Short Physical Performance Battery [SPPB]) function, and quality of life (QoL), physical activity levels and activities of daily living, and depressive symptoms (15-item Geriatric Depression Scale [GDS]) were assessed (adjusted for age, sex, education, and ACE-III as appropriate).



RESULTS: Participants with depressive symptoms (GDS ≥4) had significantly more falls in the previous year and a higher number of comorbidities than people without depressive symptoms (GDS <4). Each point increase in the GDS was associated with better memory, higher levels of anxiety and concern about falling, poorer balance, slower gait speed, and reduced QoL. The relationship between the GDS and poor balance and QoL withstood additional adjustment for comorbidity tertiles. The relationship between GDS and concern about falls withstood additional adjustment for previous falls (12 months) and SPPB scores.



CONCLUSIONS: Depressive symptomatology is associated with poorer physical and psychological function and reduced QoL in people with cognitive impairment. These factors should be considered when assessing and intervening in this group. Future research could examine these relationships longitudinally to establish causality and examine intervention efficacy in this group.

Language: en