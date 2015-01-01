Abstract

Frailty and quality of life are concepts that emerged in the second half of the 20(th) century. Frailty can be defined as a clinical syndrome involving decreased physiological reserves and resistance against stressful events conferring a high risk of adverse health outcomes, including loss of independence, falls, hospitalisation, institutionalisation and mortality. However, it is considered that frailty can potentially be prevented or treated in specific ways. There are various definitions of "quality of life" due to its subjective nature. The World Health Organization defines quality of life as "an individual's perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns". The aim of this study is to review information regarding the potential association between frailty and quality of life in the elderly, and the effects of physical activity among the various parameters of these phenomena. Few studies investigate the links between frailty, quality of life and physical activity. However, results tend to show that the physical aspects of frailty syndrome are inversely proportional to several aspects of quality of life. Furthermore, community-based exercise programmes involving the elderly seem to improve their quality of life. Considering that physical activity can potentially have an impact on quality of life among frail elderly people and can promote healthy ageing, further research will be necessary to corroborate these results.

