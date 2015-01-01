|
Logan M, Bradley BM, Chen B, Kruger J, Van Meter J, Paetznick B, Smith MJ, Romero-Steiner S. Health Secur. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
34935495
Hurricane or typhoon evacuations in the United States are typically managed by state, territorial, or tribal emergency management officials with federal, state, and local agency operational support. The evacuation process may involve issuing mandatory or "voluntary" evacuation orders to alert the community and mitigate loss of life and injury. We conducted an analysis of state and local hurricane evacuation policies identified through a literature review (January 1990 to June 2019) and key informant interviews with state public health and emergency management officials in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas in October and November 2019.
Policy; Mortality; Hurricanes; Mandatory evacuation; Public health preparedness/response