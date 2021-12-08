SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barcelos AM, Kargas N, Packham C, Mills DS. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): 24451.

(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41598-021-04063-4

34934170

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02504-8, published online 08 December 2021

The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section, where.

"If we assume 1% of the 52 million adults in the UK have autism and that dog ownership among this population is as popular as other adults at 26%, then dog ownership would be responsible for preventing around 135 thousand suicides among autistic adults in the UK alone."

now reads:

"If we assume 1% of the 52 million adults in the UK have autism and that dog ownership among this population is as popular as other adults at 26%, then dog ownership would be responsible for preventing around 22 thousand suicides among 135 thousand autistic adults in the UK alone."

The original Article has been corrected.


