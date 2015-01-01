Abstract

This paper presents a microsimulation modelling framework and results of mobility assignment processes within an activity-based shorter-term decisions simulator (SDS). Mobility assignment is implemented as a simultaneous two-stage process of mode choice and vehicle allocation. The study applies econometric modelling and heuristic techniques to represent underlying behavioural process mechanisms. One of the unique contributions of this paper is to address the influence of social interactions, during different activity-based tours as individuals' shared travel choices within the micro-behavioural and computational procedures. The SDS microsimulation model is programmed using C#.NET platform and simulates activity-travel decisions of the Halifax population from 2006 to 2036. Mobility assignment microsimulation results are validated based on absolute percentage error (APE) values and comparison between simulated and observed data. This study presents promising microsimulation results. It provides critical insights into individuals' mode choice and vehicle allocation decisions that will assist to test multiple alternative transportation and land-use policies.

