Abstract

... With movement and travel restrictions introduced around the world, the pandemic quickly offered a reminder that when people are faced with significantly changed circumstances, they are often able to adapt their behaviour. Local authorities were empowered to introduce temporary reallocation of street space from cars to active travel with hope that the experience might result in public support for permanent reallocation. It was clear that the sector was confronting adaptive opportunities and challenges in the short, medium, and long term and that the state of flux caused by the system shock was a chance to think and act differently. It was possible to imagine a world with less car traffic as society reconfigured much activity around digital connectivity and active travel. Yet there were already many questions in people's minds about the possibilities (explored later in the Series) with a strong sense of deep uncertainty about the future.



The death knell for public transport?



We found ourselves in the remarkable position of being told (whether rightly or wrongly was unclear) that public transport was a risk to public health. Passenger numbers fell dramatically in the face of lockdown with a (short-term) dependence upon increased public funding for services to continue running, alongside early indications that social distancing could result in a car-led recovery as it reduced capacity of, and confidence in using, public transport. The plight of public transport was also emblematic of the pandemic amplifying social inequality: for example, bus drivers were essential workers themselves and responsible for getting other essential workers, who did not have the choice of going by car, to and from their workplace - in a travelling environment where the Government was advising that public transport was to be avoided if possible. The public transport industry is now alive to the need to look beyond coping with the pandemic to also address how it can innovate to not only survive but thrive in the future, and thrive in a way that can respect and support a diverse population.



The future of roads



The juxtaposition of the UK Government's newly published 5-year £27bn Road Investment Strategy and the framework for its Transport Decarbonisation Plan set the stage for considering what we want from our roads in the future. Following experience of road traffic levels reminiscent of the 1950s during lockdown, an easing of restrictions soon saw more familiar levels returning. There was a strong, if not universally held, view that building more roads should not be part of a new normal (the Welsh Government in June 2021 announced a suspension of all future road building plans). Instead, attention should focus on how existing roads should be used and reprioritised for different types of users, allied to catering for a diversity of societal needs. The early panic buying of toilet rolls in the pandemic was a reminder of the need for roads (and kerbsides) to support goods movement as well as people movement. Looking beyond the pandemic, equity concerns were apparent with richer people set to take advantage of electric vehicles and benefitting from infrastructure changes paid for by all taxpayers. Road user charging was seen as part of the picture for the future of roads with a possible need to treat public transport as a public service. There are stark choices ahead if the roads sector is to play its part in timely decarbonisation. A balance will need to be struck between what people currently say they want, how they react and what might be necessary to help support future society...