Abstract

Gender issues are more and more in the core of many transport policies, but its analysis is usually qualitative at most. The objective of this paper is to review current quantitative approaches and to highlight their advantages, drawbacks and gaps. There are numerous studies with gender perspective in the transport sector. More and more studies are using quantitative approaches, but mostly for describing interventions, not for assessing impacts. Experience of the transport sector when dealing with intangible impacts should facilitate the development of quantitative assessments and evaluations, but the lack of quantitative ex-post analyses makes it difficult to assess gender-oriented projects.

