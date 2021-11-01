Abstract

People face different barriers when choosing to commute by bike. The predominance of these barriers in users' perceptions could explain the low cyclability rates present in many cities. An investigation of cyclists' perceptions is developed using the data set obtained through a survey made to individuals from Quito, Ecuador. This study is aimed to evaluate the perception of barriers to bike use, in particular, assesses how perception varies according to the available information and the different profiles of individuals. Using ordered probit models, the study compares the overall evaluation of bike acceptance before and after making individuals reflect on the importance of certain variables (e.g. lack of bike infrastructure). The main results show that to improve bike use acceptance, enhancing multimodality or providing facilities like electric bikes must be considered. The results also demonstrated a high heterogeneity of individuals' perceptions caused by their sociodemographic and travel characteristics.

Language: en