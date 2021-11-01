Abstract

For many decades, there have been plenty of analyses about the relationship between socio-economic attributes and transport flows. For ascertaining whether in India socio-economic structure and transport flows follow a common pattern, complete corridor OD matrices were calibrated. These matrices were later analyzed by means of gravity models that included parameters such as population or GDP per district and road distance among district centroids.



RESULTS for main corridors are rather homogeneous, and rather consistent with research carried out in other countries, even if the huge mega-cities of Delhi and Mumbai are included in the analysis.

