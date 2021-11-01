|
Martinez O, Garcia JM, Kumar N. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 58: 333-339.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)
unavailable
For many decades, there have been plenty of analyses about the relationship between socio-economic attributes and transport flows. For ascertaining whether in India socio-economic structure and transport flows follow a common pattern, complete corridor OD matrices were calibrated. These matrices were later analyzed by means of gravity models that included parameters such as population or GDP per district and road distance among district centroids.
Language: en
assigned traffic; attraction factors; calibration; gravity model; OD matrices; transport model