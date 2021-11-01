Abstract

The development and evolution of the digital society has brought about relevant changes in the way people experience the city today. The UN's Agenda 2030 considers digital tools as an essential means for socio-economic development, modernizing infrastructure and human progress. The digital era also poses new challenges for city development, as information and communication technologies (ICT) alone are unable to solve problems in a simplistic way. To address this challenge, this project uses multivariate statistical techniques to analyze the city of Madrid (Spain) at the urban level, and to detect the impact of ICTs on the current structure of the city. The methodology develops a novel factor and cluster analysis approach that incorporates spatial constraints in a stepwise manner. This is based on a set of indicators, mainly on demographics, diversity, mobility and digital-society. The results, among other things, show an optimal classification grouping, as well as the way it was obtained, in this grouping different relationships were detected between the built space, urban services and the digital society. These results confirm the growing influence of the digital society in the modification of urban structures and dynamics, highlighting the need to translate this influence into effective planning and development criteria.

Language: en