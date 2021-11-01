SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Méndez-Manjón I, Plasencia-Lozano P, Pantiga-Facal E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 58: 487-494.

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.11.065

Sharing mobility is currently one of the most innovative features of metropolitan transportation and is rising along with the development of mobile phones and apps. Riders can rent bicycles, motorcycles, cars or PMVs like mopeds, usually electric, for short-time periods, usually per minute. Vehicle-sharing companies have entered the megalopolis, although the first sharing services were implemented in medium-size cities like Ulm in Germany, Cambridge in the USA or the main Swiss cities. The purpose of this study was to analyze the current motorcycle sharing systems deployed in Spain based on GIS tools. The research focused on several Spanish cities, the main characteristics of which are representative of the whole country. The study can therefore be useful for companies in the sharing sector interested in introducing the system in cities which do not yet have them, and for government administrations interested in this type of system. Furthermore, this research is a starting point for future comparative studies on Spain and other countries, or electric motorcycle and other e-vehicle-sharing systems.


country analysis; electric moped; motosharing; QGIS; shared mobility; Spain; sustainable mobility

