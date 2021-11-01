Abstract

The presence of cyclists on Spanish two-lane rural roads is common, so they have to interact with motor vehicles. Due to the speed differential and vulnerability of cyclists, overtaking is one of the most dangerous and frequent interactions. Therefore, a minimum distance of 1.5 m must be observed. The overtaking manoeuvre depends on road section and cyclist group distribution. Interaction between cyclists and vehicles has been characterized in the past but overtaking to cyclist groups has barely been studied. This study uses a driving simulator to analyse how the presence of cyclists and their group configuration affect traffic operation and safety on two-lane rural roads. A fixed driving simulator has been adapted to incorporate cyclists, using speed and lateral position obtained from field studies. Based on field data, a physical scenario and different traffic scenarios have been recreated, so volunteers can drive the simulator - emulating a motor vehicle - tracking their speed, lateral position, and other variables. These results can be compared to those observed for checking the validity of this methodology. The driving simulator offers some results which are difficult to obtain through other methodologies, enabling a better analysis of the phenomenon. By sorting different bicycle patterns and including several volunteers, the impact of bicycle pelotons on traffic performance and safety can be characterized. This will help in offering recommendations to integrate cyclists and motor vehicles in a safer way.

